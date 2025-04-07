Controversial Glendale development hits another snag

GLENDALE, Colo. — Crews have already broken ground on the $150 million entertainment development in Glendale, but the controversial project has hit another obstacle.

The developer of the Four Mile District, Glendale Development Partners LLC, is suing the City of Glendale for breach of contract.

The developer claims the city has modified the title to the property, designated as Phase 1 property, by using “an incomplete and erroneous legal description of the property.”

In a statement to Denver7, the city called the lawsuit “a performative, frivolous attempt to leverage Glendale for a reason only known to the developer.”

Glendale Development Partners claims in the suit that the city’s actions have significantly impaired its ability to complete the project.

City of Glendale

This isn’t the first lawsuit the project has faced.

In 2018, the owners of a nearby rug store, Authentic Persian and Oriental Rugs, refused to sell their land to the city. The rug store owners took the City of Glendale to court and won.

However, after years of delays and setbacks, the Glendale City Council approved the somewhat downsized project to proceed in 2021, and crews broke ground on Four Mile District last year.

The project, which is being built on much of Creekside Park off Virginia Avenue, will feature a hotel, concert venue, movie theater, dining, nightclubs, and common consumption areas.

Many who visited Creekside Park last week told Dener7 that they are looking forward to the entertainment complex but expressed concern over potential green space loss.

Nathan Reed visits the park weekly and said he's concerned about the potential fate of Creekside Park.

"I'd be sad to lose this little bit of green space for sure," he said.

The case is scheduled for a review hearing in Arapahoe County court on May 16.