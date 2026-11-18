DENVER — Homemade Mexican food is a staple in the heart of Denver's Westwood neighborhood, where Alina Valdez stays busy at Las Hijas de la Chilanga.

"People love the different things I have and love the different flavors," Valdez said.

While Valdez typically loves this location on Morrison Road, construction is now literally right next to the restaurant's outdoor patio, making it hard for customers to find the entrance.

See what the construction looks like in the video below:

Construction on Denver's Morrison Road is affecting small businesses

"People are confused because (they) removed the entries and move it to the other side, and people say, ‘I don't know where the entry is’ and go around the other corners," Valdez said.

Denver7 was there in August when groundbreaking for the project began. The plan includes wider sidewalks, safer crosswalks, trees, and two new community plazas.

Ron Martinez, owner of Boogie Down Bar, said the neighborhood needs more than just new infrastructure.

"We need more police activity. We want to feel more safe," Martinez said.

Valdez agrees — she'd rather the money go toward combating crime.

"Right here I have the charcoal for the chicken put on the side (of the restaurant) and ... somebody took it ... I called the police, made a report, and it's a little complicated because it's more and more and more," Valdez said.

Councilwoman Jamie Torres supports the construction project, and she says it is about safety.

"Several major projects are completed or under construction in the Westwood neighborhood largely thanks to Denver voters approving three bonds in the last ten years and investing over $100 million into this neighborhood. A new library, recreation center, and safer Morrison Road corridor were all funded in these bond efforts and I anticipate the Morrison Road construction to be the most disruptive to residents, travelers, and businesses.



Fortunately, City Council advocated for and received funding for the Business Investment Opportunity (BIO) Fund, which will have small business funding in 2027 for major corridor projects like Morrison Road and Santa Fe Drive construction that undoubtedly are impacting businesses. Those funds will become available in 2027 through the Denver Economic Development Office.



Once completed, however, the infrastructure projects will have noticeable improvements for pedestrian safety and business access which is the light at the end of the tunnel for both of these projects. We should never forget that residents have lost their lives on Morrison Road and these corridor improvements are necessary and long overdue.



We will continue to support the residents and businesses, and the BIO fund is our most direct way to do that so we can get the improvements done and ensure we dont lose businesses along the corridor." District 3 Councilwoman Jamie Torres

In the meantime, Valdez will keep working hard and appreciating some of the construction workers who have been dining at the restaurant recently.

"It’s good because the people working come to eat right here," Valdez said.

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