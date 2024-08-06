Construction of the new Bay to Bay Trail at Horsetooth Reservoir is underway; set to open in 2025

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new natural surface trail is coming to Larimer County's Horsetooth Reservoir, and will connect Inlet Bay and South Bay.

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources and the Larimer County Conservation Corps (LCCC) finished a portion of the trail, which is called the Bay to Bay Trail, on July 25. The finished section runs 1,700 linear feet on the project's western side. The Department of Natural Resources' trail crew will complete the remainder of the trail later in 2024, with a hope to open the full trail to the public in the spring of 2025.

Once complete, the trail, built at sustainable grades, will run from the Blue Sky Trailhead and Blue Sky Trail up and around the reservoir's southern peninsula, and will end down at the South Bay swim beach, the department said. It will have a foot bridge, gates, wayfinding signs and two kiosks. The trail, which will hug the shoreline to avoid interrupting wildlife habitat, will be about two feet wide.

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Trail building crews finish a portion of a new multi-use trail — called the Bay to Bay Trail — between Inlet Bay and South Bay at Horsetooth Reservoir on July 25, 2024.

The Department of Natural Resources — which was awarded a 2024 Conservation Service Corps Grant — hired LCCC crews for four weeks in July.

The project was supported by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which awarded funds to the Colorado Youth Corps Association, and the Bureau of Reclamation ’s FY23 Title 28 Program, the department said.

“We are really excited to partner with LCCC to bring this new trail amenity to our community,” said Daylan Figgs, county Department of Natural Resources director. “The project aligns nicely with our county’s objective to offer high-quality outdoor recreation experiences.”

This trail is part of the department's 2017 Parks Master Plan, which can be read in full here.