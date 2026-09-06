Community steps up to help Denver food truck owner after crash leaves him hospitalized

DENVER — A Denver soul food business owner is hospitalized and facing months of recovery after a car crash, and the community he has long served is now stepping up to support him.

Alphonso Campbell, owns of AFC Wings and Fish. While he was on his way to serve customers on Aug. 28, Campbell's life changed in an instant.

Denver Police say he was involved a T-bone crash involving a stolen truck near Colorado and 35th Avenue.

Aurora Police said their officers were were involved in a pursuit with the confirmed stolen Ford F-350. Officers called off the pursuit after it traveled into Denver due to public safety concerns. The department said APD officers were not in the area when the suspect caused the crash.

Campbell remains hospitalized, facing multiple surgeries and months of recovery, according to his sister Aleea Campbell. She said he is awake but still in critical condition.

She said Campbell was a former baseball coach at Northfield High School, and then pursued his dream of business ownership while staying deeply rooted in the community.

"We come from a food family," Aleea said. "Al grew up actually being taught how to cook."

Aleea Campbell Pictured: Alphonso Campbell, owner of AFC Wings and Fish

Djanne Smith, general manager at AFC Wings, said Campbell's influence extends beyond the business.

"I've learned so much just from the person and businessman that he is," Smith said.

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses has raised nearly $30,000.

In the meantime, Campbell's team continues to serve soul food and keep his spirit alive.

"He's not here physically, but he's getting better, and when he comes back, it's gonna be a great day," Smith said.