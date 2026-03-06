Community sounds off on proposed ICE policy at Denver Public Schools

DENVER, Colo. - As tensions rise between ICE agents and communities across the country, Colorado's largest school district is considering a new policy that they say will protect students.

The board is proposing a policy that would create safe zones at all district-managed and charter school properties — including school buildings, grounds, bus stops, school transportation and school-sponsored events — for students families and employees.

On Thursday, the community had the chance to weigh in.

"Protect and defend our immigrant students, parents, families, community members and employees, ensuring they are safe, valued, respected and fully supported across every space within the Denver Public Schools," said Dr. Darlene LeDoux, a grandparent of two DPS students.

The policy lays out steps the district can and cannot take when it comes to interacting with ICE. Under the policy, school employees could not, for example, cooperate with, assist in or comply with ICE detainer requests. School resource officers would also not be allowed to consult, communicate or share student or family information with federal immigration enforcement officers.

Read the full policy here:

"We're seeing that there's a high end in fear, obviously, with the current conditions under immigration," said Nayeli Banuelos. "So we are wanting to push the district to pass this policy

Banuelos is the Youth Program Manager for Movimento Poder, a Denver nonprofit focused on police-free schools and immigrant rights, among other causes.

She says many of the students they work with are experiencing mental health challenges because of the fear of being detained.

“Schools are a space of learning and not fear, and like you said, that those developmental issues that are happening right now with immigration and that's really impacting them," Banuelos said. "So we just want to really encourage the district to continue to protecting immigrant students and continue to make space a safe zone.”

Several DPS students also shared their concerns to the board during Thursday's meeting.

"They are there, watching us walk, logging notes like we are livestock," described Angel Pacheco, a student at Abraham Lincoln High School. "It's already not to feel 1000 stresses all the time, and still, when we leave a school, they are there."

"Everyone deserves education, and these students that have access to it aren't getting it because they are too afraid to come to school," proclaimed North High School student Lidia Lopez.

But not everyone at the meeting feels DPS should be stepping in to protect students, families and staff from ICE.



"You are creating that harmful and fearful environment," said community member Ken Murphy at the meeting. "You are aiding in the moral decay of society by wanting to protect people who have broken the law. Instead, you should be insisting, should be assisting law enforcement, pushing our students to cooperate with law enforcement always, and are encouraging anyone here illegally to do the right thing and to volunteer to return home."

Despite the opposition, many like Jacqueline Falcon, a member of the Latino Education Coalition, offered suggestions to the board that could ensure students don’t miss class.

"If there are safety threats outside or inside of schools due to a student's or parents immigration status race, pending asylum, court, date, nation of birth, or holding a valid work permit or green card, then they should be provided an option for learning, virtual learning," Falcon said. "Their education is their pathway to a better life for themselves and their families."