Community invited to honor life of Arvada firefighter Kyle Trombly in Saturday procession

ARVADA, Colo. — The community in Arvada and beyond is welcome to a public procession Saturday to honor the life and service of Arvada firefighter Kyle Trombly, who died in a crash in late August.

The procession and active-duty firefighter memorial is scheduled for Saturday at Faith Church, located at 6250 Wright St. in Arvada.

Trombly, a 13-year veteran of Arvada Fire, died on Aug. 25 in a crash near Highway 72 and Indiana Street in Arvada. The 34-year-old was off-duty at the time, according to Arvada Fire.

Arvada Fire Kyle Trombly

He had most recently served out of Station 1, where he started in January of 2023, the department said. He had previously served out of Station 4. Before joining the department in Arvada, he served as a volunteer firefighter with the Fairmount Fire Protection District.

Arvada Fire will stage at Zephyr Street between W. 57th Ave. and Grandview Avenue before the procession on Saturday. The procession will begin at Station 1, located at 7900 W. 57th Ave., at 8:30 a.m. It will move west on W. 57th Avenue, turn north on Independence Street, west on W. 58th Avenue, north on Ward Road and west on 63rd Avenue to arrive at Faith Church. The community is invited to line up along the route on the sidewalk.

Road closures will begin at 7 a.m.

Arvada Fire

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. It is open to the community.

A GoFundMe was created to help Trombly's family.