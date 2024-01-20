Community in Parker honors mother, son killed in apparent murder-suicide

PARKER, Colo. — The community of Parker came together Saturday to help the family of a mother and son who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide last week.

Investigators have released new details in the triple death investigation from earlier this month that spanned two locations in Douglas County.

Last Thursday, Douglas County deputies said they were working alongside the Parker Police Department after three people were found dead about seven miles apart by car.

At the time, both scenes were treated as death investigations and were believed to be connected.

Investigators now believe Brandon Timms, 38, shot and killed 43-year-old Angel Meyers at a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker before driving the boy to the Rueter-Hess Incline, a popular place for Parker residents to exercise, where it is believed he shot and killed the child before fatally shooting himself, according to an update.

Family members have identified the child as 7-year-old Dane, who was Meyers' son.

Saturday morning, the community gathered for a pancake breakfast fundraiser to help raise money for the loved ones of the two victims.

It was put together by the nonprofit, Dads of Castle Rock.

"Angel was amazing. She was so kind, so funny," said Kari Ploysa, a friend of the victims. "She really advocated for her son. He was her world. He was autistic and she wanted to give him every advantage that he could possibly have."

Event organizers say they saw anywhere between 300 and 500 people show up to support the family at Saturday's event.

Denver7 spoke with Jon Brusco, President of Dads of Parker, who said being able to help during this difficult time, means everything to them.

"The family has been overwhelmingly appreciative. It's such a tough time to go through," said Brusco.

They say all of the money collected will benefit Angel's family, especially her 17-year-old daughter, who was not home at the time the tragedy unfolded.

"She is still young. She's a minor still. But she will need schooling. She'll need help with a place to live," added Ploysa. "Thankfully, she wasn't at home when it all happened. But she will need she'll need help going forward."

Ploysa took a moment to express her gratitude to everyone who made it to the event.

"It was an amazing turnout here. And we appreciate all the outpouring of support," she said.

If you couldn't make it to the event you can still donate to the family here.