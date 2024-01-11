3 people found dead at 2 locations in Douglas County; authorities believe they are connected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were found dead at two locations in Douglas County on Thursday morning, and authorities said they believe the incidents are connected.

On Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that it, along with the Parker Police Department, was conducting a joint death investigation at two different places in the county.

The sheriff's office said its deputies first responded to a medical call around 8:50 a.m. along the 13000 block of Ancestry Drive, just outside Parker city limits about a mile west of EchoPark Stadium. There, they found two deceased individuals.

Around 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office asked for Parker police to respond to a welfare check at a home on Blackwolf Drive. Parker officers found one deceased person in the home. They also noticed a gas leak.

The officers evacuated the home and alerted South Metro Fire Rescue, which responded to the scene to help with the leak.

Parker police said some homes around the intersection of Blackwolf Drive and Blackwolf Way were evacuated due to the leak. They were allowed back home around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators with the sheriff's office and police department believe the incidents and three deaths are related. The locations are about seven miles apart by car. They said there is no threat to the public.

Because this remains an active investigation, no other details were immediately available. The deceased individuals have not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.