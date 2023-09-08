Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commerce City student facing charges after allegedly bringing airsoft gun to school

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
commerce city police department.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 13:48:50-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A student in Commerce City faces multiple charges after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school on Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, officers with the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) learned that a student was allegedly in possession of a gun at Lester Arnold High School, which is located along the 7100 block of E. 73rd Avenue.

CCPD responded to the school and contacted the 16-year-old student. The officers recovered a "very realistic looking airsoft gun" from him, the department said.

A photo of the airsoft gun is below.

Commerce City Police Department Arrests Student for Bringing Realistic Airsoft Gun to School

Based on the preliminary investigation, police do not believe the student ever threatened to use the gun or brandished it.

He is facing three misdemeanor charges, including unlawfully concealing a weapon, disturbing lawful assembly - educational institution, and possession of an illegal weapon, police said.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive