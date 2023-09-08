Commerce City student facing charges after allegedly bringing airsoft gun to school

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A student in Commerce City faces multiple charges after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school on Friday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, officers with the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) learned that a student was allegedly in possession of a gun at Lester Arnold High School, which is located along the 7100 block of E. 73rd Avenue.

CCPD responded to the school and contacted the 16-year-old student. The officers recovered a "very realistic looking airsoft gun" from him, the department said.

A photo of the airsoft gun is below.

Commerce City Police Department

Based on the preliminary investigation, police do not believe the student ever threatened to use the gun or brandished it.

He is facing three misdemeanor charges, including unlawfully concealing a weapon, disturbing lawful assembly - educational institution, and possession of an illegal weapon, police said.