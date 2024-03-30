Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Commerce City police locate man connected to possible kidnapping

“We are concerned the woman may be the victim of kidnapping and is being held against her will,” said Commerce City Police on Facebook.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
COMMECE CITY POLICE POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING.png
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 15:42:21-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Police located the driver of a van who investigators believed might have been holding a woman against her will.

The woman was found safe, according to Commerce City police.

The department on Saturday morning shared photos of the man and van after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

Police said once on the scene the man and a woman did not comply with the officer’s instructions to exit the vehicle.

“We are concerned the woman may be the victim of kidnapping and is being held against her will,” said Commerce City Police on Facebook.

Investigators said the man, Andrew Belrose, had a felony warrant for his arrest but did not provide additional details.

The vehicle was described as a 1990 GMC Savoy van with Colorado license plate AWC-Z42.

Commerce City PD said the man was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here