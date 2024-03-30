Commerce City police locate man connected to possible kidnapping

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Police located the driver of a van who investigators believed might have been holding a woman against her will.

The woman was found safe, according to Commerce City police.

The department on Saturday morning shared photos of the man and van after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

Police said once on the scene the man and a woman did not comply with the officer’s instructions to exit the vehicle.

“We are concerned the woman may be the victim of kidnapping and is being held against her will,” said Commerce City Police on Facebook.

Investigators said the man, Andrew Belrose, had a felony warrant for his arrest but did not provide additional details.

The vehicle was described as a 1990 GMC Savoy van with Colorado license plate AWC-Z42.

Commerce City PD said the man was arrested on the outstanding warrant.