Commerce City police: Job applicant with 6-page criminal record ends up in jail, not on the force

UPDATE | April 3, 2026 — The Commerce City Police Department posted an update online, saying that they need to check the background of anybody who requests a ride-along.

"The tone of the original post was meant to bring attention to that policy, not to dismiss anyone’s humanity," the post reads.

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COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City Police officials were baffled when a man with an active warrant and a long criminal record came to their office seeking a job.

But the only uniform issued that day was an orange one.

In a cheeky Facebook video post on Thursday, the department reminded applicants of its hiring policy: “If you have six pages worth of criminal history (including habitual traffic offenses and domestic violence) and an active warrant for your arrest, we're not gonna hire you.”

Commerce City police wrote that the “CCPD hopeful went ahead and boldly applied to do a ride-along with our agency anyway.”

► Watch the video in the player below

Man with active warrant arrested after applying for job with Commerce City PD

However, the applicant didn’t make it very far in the hiring process, and instead of the department adding a recruit to the ranks, it added the man to its jail roster after he was taken into custody on his active warrant.

As he was escorted to booking, police said he asked if his arrest would hurt his job chances.

“While we admire the passion and persistence, buddy, we have a feeling the only pair of handcuffs you'll be getting are the ones around your wrists,” the Facebook post said.