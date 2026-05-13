DENVER – Spring has arrived at Commons Park in Denver, where residents are soaking up the sunshine but, for many, the season also brings sneezing, watery eyes, and congested airways.

This year’s allergy season caught some residents off guard.

“I started feeling seasonal allergies in January, so it was kind of weird. I was like, what’s going on?” said Roy, of Denver. “I’ve had a couple of days where I thought I was getting sick… I’ll check the pollen levels and they’ll just be crazy.”

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Colorado's weird weather is making allergy season worse

Joseph Ponce, an emergency medical physician at Advent Health Porter Hospital, says the data backs up what residents are experiencing.

“I think we’ve seen a dramatic surge in allergy severity compared to even just one year ago,” Ponce said.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) 2026 Allergy Capitals Report, Colorado Springs jumped from 84th in 2025 to 15th in 2026 on the list of most challenging cities for individuals with allergies. Denver moved from 91st to 30th.

Ponce said the dry winter is a key factor driving the surge.

“Dryness definitely does contribute to worsening allergies because moisture… that helps keep allergens and pollen washed out of the air.”

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He said the warmer-than-usual winter gave trees, weeds, and grasses more time to pollinate during months they would normally be dormant, causing pollen concentrations to rise earlier than usual.

The effects are being felt beyond typical allergy symptoms.

“Patients who have… asthma, I’ve seen them come in with some more severe symptoms, even to the emergency room.”

Ponce said the first line of defense is limiting pollen exposure.

Usings sunglasses, hats, and masks to block some of those particles,” Ponce said. “Showering off before going to sleep, or even nasal hygiene, such as nasal saline rinses, can really help out as well.”

He said over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal steroids can also help manage symptoms. For those experiencing severe symptoms, Ponce recommends consulting a board-certified allergist.

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