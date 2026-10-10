WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Sometimes the most remarkable stories grow in the most unlikely places.

Tucked away in a Westminster open space stands one of Colorado's most impressive living landmarks: a 140-year-old apple tree recently recognized as the third-largest apple tree in the state.

For Westminster resident Tessa Imel, the tree has become a regular stop during walks with her dog, Cooper.

"He’s making it through his senior years," Imel said of her aging walking companion.

The same could be said for the towering apple tree.

WATCH: Colorado’s third-largest apple tree still standing strong at 140 years old

MIKE STORY 1009

City of Westminster storyteller Christopher Edmunds became intrigued by local claims about the tree's significance.

"Rumors were different. We had the tallest tree, the biggest tree, the oldest apple tree," Edmunds said.

Rather than rely on local lore, he set out to learn the truth.

"I wanted to get to the bottom of it and see what is it we actually have and why it's a big deal."

What he found was a remarkable piece of local history.

The tree was planted by the Semper family more than a century ago as part of a Sops of Wine apple orchard. While the orchard is long gone, this tree remains, surviving decades of change around it.

City forester Brian McCoy said the tree continues to adapt even as it shows signs of age.

"It's had a great life. It's retrenching," McCoy said.

Visitors can even step on a path inside surrounding shrubs to get near the trunk to appreciate its massive size from the inside.

Despite its age, experts believe the tree still has years ahead of it.

"It could be another 40, 50 years," McCoy said.

For Imel, the tree's significance goes beyond records and measurements.

"The appreciation of life, even in the end, even when it's straggly and branches are dying and it looks unusable," she said.

Imel's perspective became even more personal after losing her father last November.

"The appreciation of that, and seeing things end, makes me tear up."

Edmunds believes the tree's story resonates because it reflects something all people experience.

"There's a much bigger story than just reporting on a champion tree. Relating back to the circle of life."

Like a family tree, its roots connect generations. Its branches tell stories of growth, endurance and change.

More than 140 years after it was planted, the apple tree continues to stand as a symbol of resilience and a reminder that every stage of life has value.

As Imel puts it, "All stories matter."