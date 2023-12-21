Colorado investigating first measles case in 4 years after international traveler tests positive for the virus

DENVER — State health officials on Wednesday said an international traveler who arrived to Colorado a week ago has tested positive for measles, the first confirmed case of the virus in the state since 2019.

The confirmed case – an adolescent whose vaccination status is unknown at this time – arrived at Denver International Airport on Dec. 13 and visited several counties. That individual has been in isolation since Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Arapahoe County Public Health is leading the disease investigation alongside the state and several other local public health agencies, who are notifying people who may have been directly exposed to the adolescent.

A case of measles has been confirmed in Arapahoe County. Risk to the general public is low but if you’re concerned, look for symptoms including:

🔹Fever over 101°F

🔹Red eyes that are sensitive to light

🔹Runny nose

🔹Cough

🔹Blotchy red rash that fades to brown before going away pic.twitter.com/Iaq4BVL4qP — Arapahoe County Public Health (@HealthyArapahoe) December 20, 2023

People who were at Denver International Airport moving through Concourse A, bridge security, baggage claim and the passenger pick up area on Dec. 13 between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. could have been exposed to the virus, according to the CDPHE.

The adolescent was also at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Emergency Department at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora this past Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The hospital is notifying health care providers, patients, and others who were in a similar area as the measles patient.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious and serious infection that is spread through the air and can remain there for up to two hours.

Signs and symptoms of the disease typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days to appear, according to the CPDHE, who said a person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after a rash appears.

Symptoms of measles include a fever, cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Those sick with the virus can develop a rash at the hairline, which then spreads downward over the body. The rash usually begins two to four days after other symptoms.

While most people recover within two or three weeks after contracting the virus, unvaccinated children run the risk of complications from the disease, including ear infections, seizures, pneumonia, brain damage and ultimately death.

Vaccination is highly effective against measles, with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine being approximately 97% effective at preventing measles infection. People who have received the full series of MMR shot don’t need another one after exposure to the virus, according to the CPHDE.

Those who are exposed and who aren’t vaccinated against measles can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection, state health officials said.

What to do if you have signs and symptoms of measles

If you may have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms, the CDPHE advises you to immediately notify your health care provider by telephone and explain that you may have had a possible measles exposure and describe your symptoms.

You are advised to call a medical provider before physically showing up to minimize the chance of exposure to other people. If you do not have a health care provider, you are asked to call an urgent care center or emergency department. For additional information about measles, call the free help line CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 (toll free: 1-877-462-2911).

“Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of measles should stay home unless they need medical treatment,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist. “People with signs and symptoms of measles should also not go to childcare facilities, school, work, or other public places to avoid exposing others to this very serious and highly contagious disease.”

The last time Colorado reported cases of measles was December 2019, when three unvaccinated children arrived to Denver from a country with an ongoing measles outbreak.

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, meaning it is no longer constantly present in the country, though there is always a risk of small measles outbreaks from unvaccinated travelers who come to the U.S. from countries with ongoing outbreaks.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 20, 4pm