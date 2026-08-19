DENVER — Colorado has a new state historian — and she wants residents to take a closer look at the history of the state's people of color and working class.

Dr. Nicki Gonzales began her second term as Colorado State Historian on Colorado Day, Aug. 1, 2026. She also leads History Colorado's State Historian's Council, which helps interpret the history of the state and provides opportunities to expand understanding of the place and cultures of Colorado.

Gonzales, a professor of history and Vice Provost at Regis University, made history during her first term from August 2021 through July 2022 when she became the first Latino State Historian. She has served on the council since 2018.

History Colorado has appointed a State Historian each year since 1924. The role became part of a five-person council in 2018, when History Colorado established the State Historian's Council to amplify varied perspectives and reinforce the collective foundation of history and storytelling. The council rotates its leadership position every year on Colorado's birthday.

Gonzales succeeds noted historian Dr. Susan Schulten as State Historian.

Growing up in Denver, Gonzales was immersed in the cultural traditions of her family, who have deep roots in Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico. Her personal connection to the region fuels her passion for uncovering and telling the stories of communities that have often been overlooked in mainstream historical narratives.

► Watch Shannon Ogden's report in the video below:

Colorado's new state historian gets to work

Her research centers on Chicano history and the social and political movements of the American Southwest, including collecting the oral histories of Chicano Vietnam veterans to preserve their stories for future generations.

Gonzales is currently working on a book tracing the history of the Land Rights Movement in Colorado's southwestern town of San Luis — a movement that highlights the power of coalitions in the pursuit of justice. She said the research has uncovered powerful stories of coalition building.

"To reach out to groups you normally would not align yourself with and to get to know their histories. And to make connections and to see commonalities or similarities," Gonzales said.

Throughout her second term, Gonzales plans to highlight historical examples of successful coalition building to draw lessons for creating a more just and inclusive society today. One story from the past that exemplifies these dynamics is the 1979 gathering of National Chicano and American Indian leaders at the Chama Land Conference. They spoke about the need for unity among their peoples as they continued the struggle for justice and traditional land rights. Apolinar Rael, the movement's elder, implored the crowd to remember: "We are the same people." That moment of coalition building propelled the community of San Luis to an unprecedented legal victory in their land rights struggle.

Gonzales is also interested in hearing from Coloradans who want to share their own experiences with building and participating in coalitions, especially those tied to civil rights and land rights movements. She will support History Colorado's ongoing efforts to engage communities to preserve and share their histories, including through the Nuestra Historia Latino Heritage Community Symposium. She will also contribute to Borderlands: A Salazar and History Colorado Initiative, which examines and shares the rich and complex history of the southwestern United States.

Her second term begins in the middle of Colorado 150 and American 250 celebrations — a moment she says is an opportunity to reflect on the choices that have shaped the state and the country.

"History is never preordained, never predetermined. We make decisions along the way that shape a past that becomes our history. So I guess I would say pay attention to the choices that we have all made throughout time to shape our society," Gonzales said.

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