Colorado’s new housing law helping Evergreen woman spend more time with family

DENVER — A Colorado family is taking advantage of the state’s new housing law to spend more time together.

House Bill 24-1152 was signed into law in May and allows homeowners to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs), also known as mother-in-law suites, by requiring certain communities to allow them to help ease the housing crunch.

Laurel Triscari and her daughter Ami Roeschlein love to spend time together. As Roeschlein's mom got older, they talked about her moving closer to family.

"So she lives up in Evergreen where it, you know, it gets snowy. She's under 80, but getting closer to it, and so having to shovel her driveway or her front steps is just not feasible. We wanted a place for her to be able to age in place," said Roeschlein.

The two looked into ADUs for two years and found a company to help them. Triscari could be closer, and the family could have grandma in their backyard.

The company, Anchored Tiny Homes, said that since the new law took effect, business has really picked up.

"We are busy. There are three to 400 folks reaching out a week right now asking to see if they can get an ADU built in their backyard," said Brent Dowling, the co-owner of Anchor Tiny Homes.

Dowling said that not only are ADUs cost-effective, but you also have the power to craft a home of your own.

As Triscari and her daughter wait for their ADU to be finished, they look forward to more time together.