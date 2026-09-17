Colorado's largest electronics recycling event draws crowds to Commerce City before dawn

COMMERCE CITY, CO — Matt Donatell arrived before dawn to claim the first spot in line at what organizers say is one of the largest electronics recycling events in Colorado, held in a remote parking lot in Commerce City.

Thousands of people came to drop off old televisions, cellphones, laptops, and decades' worth of consumer electronics — items that had been sitting in homes, some since the 1970s.

Donatell, who described himself as a farmer, said the early hour was no obstacle.

"I'm a farmer, this is what time you get up."

He said the event drew such a crowd last year that traffic spilled onto the highway.

Among the items dropped off were old Montgomery Ward console televisions, JCPenney electronics, tube testers, battery testers, and stereos — including one in remarkable condition, complete with an 8-track player.

Henry Renteria-Vigil was on hand to help work the drive alongside his son, Adeyiz. As the two unloaded equipment, the machines sparked memories.

"That's how we listened to our music," Henry said. "This one is special — it has an 8-track player. Who remembers that guy? Big dials that the young generation may not know."

His son, Adeyiz Renteria-Vigil, confirmed that gap in generational knowledge firsthand.

"I do not know what an 8-track player is."

But Adeyiz said recycling is something he understands deeply, having grown up watching his father do it.

"It's engraved in me. Since my dad has been recycling my life it's important."

Adeyiz put his muscles to work unloading the heavier items.

"Muscles aren't for show."

Organizers said the event collects thousands of televisions, cellphones, and laptops.

"We'll get thousands of TVs, cellphones and laptops," one organizer said.

For some, letting go of the old electronics was not easy. One attendee paused over a stereo system that appeared to have been carefully maintained for years.

"Look at the condition — somebody took very good care of it."

Another reflected on a television that had clearly spent a long time in someone's home.

"I think why has it been in somebody's house so long."

For Donatell, the motivation to be first in line went beyond nostalgia. He said he wanted to make sure his grandkids grow up with clean air and water.

"Since I'm an old farm boy, I've always been taught to be a good steward of the things we're given."

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