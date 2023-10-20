Colorado's first avalanche of the season reported on Mountain Boy Peak, CAIC says

The first reported avalanche of the season in Colorado slid just below the ridge of Mountain Boy Peak on Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

Nobody was injured after two skiers set off the avalanche below the ridgeline of Mountain Boy Peak, which is on the south side of Independence Pass, CAIC said.

CAIC

Loose snow from late September and early October lay under the fresh coat of snow from last week. The skiers triggered the avalanche about 10 feet below one of the skiers, according to a CAIC report. The crown broke around 12,800 feet in elevation. The avalanche ran about 300 feet before stopping.

Last year between Oct. 1 and Dec. 4, CAIC recorded 575 avalanches. Data shows 143 were triggered by people, which CAIC said was a relatively high number.

You can be prepared to hit the backcountry by checking the avalanche forecast on CAIC’s website, bringing extra supplies and educating yourself. Learn avalanche safety basics through CAIC’s education resources page here.

