Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce addresses workforce crisis at State of Women in Business Luncheon

A record number of women left the workforce in 2025 due to burnout, caregiving demands, limited workplace flexibility, and the rollback of inclusive practices, according to the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. In response, CWCC is hosting the 2026 CWCC State of Women in Business Luncheon: Moving Beyond ‘Business as Usual’ on Thursday, March 5, during Women’s History Month.

The event will convene executives, policymakers and community leaders to address the economic and business impact of talent loss and spotlight strategies helping organizations retain and advance women.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the CWCC and the State of Women in Business Luncheon. Denver7 Anchor Jessica Porter will emcee the event.

National workforce reports show women continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of caregiving responsibilities and experience higher rates of burnout – key factors driving talent attrition across industries. Business leaders increasingly recognize that supporting working caregivers, designing flexible work environments that perform and preventing burnout are not just equity initiatives but competitive talent strategies.

“At this pivotal moment, business leaders must recognize that retaining women in the workforce is essential to a strong economy and the future of work,” said Simone D. Ross, CEO of the CWCC. “Employees’ needs are evolving, and companies must respond with intentional retention strategies that prioritize flexibility, equity, and advancement. The path forward is clear: we must move beyond ‘business as usual’ and make work that works for all.”

The luncheon will feature the State of Women in Business address, presented by Ross, and an in-depth discussion with a panel of local executives on what’s driving talent loss and some retention solutions that are working.

Additionally, CWCC will honor two leaders advancing women in business and community impact. The 2026 Advocacy Award will be presented to former Colorado State Representative Shannon Bird in recognition of her work to foster a more inclusive community and economy. The 2026 CWCC Chamber Champion Award will be presented to Maureen McDonald, AVP community engagement, HCA HealthONE, in recognition of her work to expand the CWCC mission to advance women in business.

Event Details

State of Women in Business: Moving Beyond ‘Business As Usual’

Thursday, March 5, 2026

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for Performing Arts

To learn more about the State of Women in Business luncheon, or to purchase tickets, tables orsponsorship, visit www.cwcc.org/state-of-women-in-business

About the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce

The CWCC works to cultivate a business community that is more inclusive of and empowering for women in Colorado. With programs designed to support leadership advancement, community connections, access to resources, and advocacy, CWCC is driving work that works for all. Learn more at www.cwcc.org .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.