Colorado warns taxpayers of “text-based scam” impacting other states

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado officials are warning the public about a “new text-based scam” impacting taxpayers in other states that could likely target local residents.

Colorado’s Department of Revenue (CDOR) on Friday issued the warning about text messages reported by taxpayers in other states that ask for personal banking information to receive a tax refund.

The text messages also come with a warning about “consequences of not responding by the deadline,” according to a news release from CDOR.

Taxpayers in several states, including California, Michigan and Texas have reported the messages, an example of which is below.

Colorado Department of Revenue

CDOR did not say if Coloradans have already received a similar text message but said it was likely to spread to the Centennial State.

“In other states, these text messages have directed people to fraudulent websites that are designed to look legitimate and steal personal and banking information,” said CDOR.