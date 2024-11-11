Colorado veteran shares story of his service in Vietnam

AURORA, Colo. — On Monday, Americans across the country will take a moment to pause and thank our men and women who have proudly served in the U.S. armed forces.

The Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center honors those who served with a Remembering Our Veterans Series on YouTube. Denver7 got to speak with one of the veterans, who shared a little about his time in the Vietnam War.

“I got drafted out of college and didn't appeal it,” Vietnam Army veteran Jerry Wood said.

Wood explained further that during his time in Vietnam, he was not only aware of the division that was happening back home during the war but also of one of his many experiences, like volunteering for Ranger School.

“Well, you basically didn't sleep. Your muscles were so stiff you couldn't even hardly lie down because everything was just rigid. And then you had so many things going through your head. You're just exhausted the whole time,” Wood said.

Wood’s story is one of many on the VA Eastern Colorado HealthCare System YouTube page.

Wood says he will be remembering the men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.