Colorado travelers urged to pack their patience for Fourth of July holiday rush

DENVER — The Fourth of July travel rush is on in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said drivers should be prepared for additional traffic and longer drive times on mountain highways over the next four days.

To help minimize potential traffic delays, CDOT is suspending all construction and maintenance projects from midday Wednesday until Monday, July 8. The only exception is for emergency operations.

Summer tourism in the high country typically hits its peak over the next six to seven weeks, according to CDOT.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to check the status of the state’s roadways before traveling. Information is available at cotrip.org or CDOT’s social media accounts. Travelers can also call 511.

From the roadways to the sky, those heading to Denver International Airport can also expect some crowds. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 473,000 people over the next six days.

"TSA has been planning for the Fourth of July period for months," said TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers. "What I want travelers to know is regardless of what day they're traveling or regardless of when they're traveling within the day, it's going to be extremely busy."