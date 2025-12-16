Colorado students get to meet four baby goats born two weeks ago on their school farm

CENTRAL PARK, Colo. — There are a lot of kids on the campus of Inspire Elementary School. On Tuesday, there were four more "kids." Only we're not talking about children — we're talking about baby goats.

Just past the playground, the school has its own farm and garden thanks to a partnership between Denver Public Schools and SustainEd Farms — a hands-on agricultural learning program.

It was a great chance to talk to the fourth-graders about goats.

"Well, a goat can mean an animal or it could mean the 'greatest of all time,'" fourth-grader Will Murphy patiently explained.

Right after math, Will and his classmates walked outside to their outdoor classroom and learned about the four new baby goats.

Matt Suprunowicz is the executive director at SustainEd Farms. They partner with Denver Public Schools and use the school's farm as a textbook to teach about sustainability and nutrition.

"It was super important that we wanted every student here to be able to meet the goats — and meet them before they grow. They will grow super fast" he said.

It also gave us a chance to ask another goat-related question to Will. We asked the fourth-grader if he thought Bo Nix will be a G.O.A.T. or if John Elway still holds that title.

Without skipping a beat, Will responded.

"Christiano Ronaldo, the soccer player."