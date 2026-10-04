Colorado State Patrol warns of peak wildlife crash season with nearly 3,300 crashes so far this year

DENVER — Colorado is in peak wildlife crash season, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

For many species, it is also peak mating season, and CSP officials said animals are more likely to be crossing roadways.

Some of the highest-risk areas include parts of I-70, I-25 and US-285 in Morrison.

Data from CSP shows the number of wildlife crashes continues to increase each year. Last year saw more than 3,900 crashes, with white-tailed deer and elk the most frequently hit.

Trooper Hunter Mathews said nearly 3,300 crashes have been recorded so far this year. He said if you get in a wildlife crash, stay on scene and call 911.

"Let the dispatcher know where you're at and exactly what happened, what animal you hit if you can see it. Sometimes after you hit the animal, it will run off. So sometimes, you're not going to be able to find it." Mathews said. "And then from there, we can work with CPW, DOW, CDOT, anything like that. That'll be on our end to figure out all of whatever we need."

CSP also advises that if you come across an animal and don't have time to safely brake, drive through and stay in your lane. Never swerve or jerk your steering wheel.

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