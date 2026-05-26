Colorado State Patrol troopers target impaired drivers in holiday I-25 DUI blitz

DENVER — Three special Colorado State Patrol DUI Task Force teams are patrolling the entire stretch of I‑25 from Fort Collins to Trinidad this Memorial Day weekend, looking to catch impaired drivers before tragedy strikes.

Over two days of enforcement, Friday and Saturday, troopers made 162 traffic stops, arrested 20 drivers for DUI, issued 21 speeding citations and 47 other citations, and responded to two DUI‑related crashes.

The operation is part of a broader “state‑to‑state” effort running from the New Mexico border to Wyoming to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors, including aggressive driving and violations of Colorado’s “Move Over” law.

“It is very significant, because though getting those drivers off the road can be the difference in someone being able to make it home that night, someone being able to make it to their family function… so by taking them off that road, it’s making sure that they’re able to get home,” said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

Memorial Day marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” a period when fatal crashes spike across Colorado.

In 2025, along I‑25, troopers investigated 201 impairment‑involved crashes over the holiday weekend: 11 were fatal, and 52 caused injuries.

This weekend’s enforcement also included a high‑visibility sobriety checkpoint on the Western Slope, along Highway 6 between Clifton and Palisade, aimed at reminding drivers that impairment can result from alcohol, marijuana, prescription drugs, or any other substance that affects safe driving.

CSP urges all drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride and to report suspected impaired drivers by calling *CSP (*277) or 911 with vehicle descriptions, license plate numbers and location details.