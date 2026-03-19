Colorado State Patrol launches new seatbelt safety campaign targeting young drivers for spring break

Colorado State Patrol's new effort targeting young drivers centers on one simple noise.

"That click of the [seat]belt is going to be that subtle sound that you hear when you are making sure that you are strapped in to that vehicle," Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. "Because that seatbelt is going to be basically a safety net."

Moltrer told Denver7 Anchor Shannon Ogden he hopes the campaign, called "The Sound that Saves," will save lives.

The educational campaign aims to close the gap between the 92% national seatbelt use rate and Colorado’s 90.7% rate, according to a release on the campaign. It will run April through August on digital platforms and music streaming services.

Spring break is a peak time of year for teen speeding, and Colorado teenagers have the lowest seatbelt use rate of any age group, according to CSP.

Col. Matthew C. Packard with CSP said in the release that parents play a major role in whether or not their kids choose to wear a seatbelt.

"Finding the right balance between extending freedom and staying involved is key," he said in the release. "Talk to your kids about their ongoing driving behavior and model wearing your seatbelt."

Colorado law requires drivers under 18 and their passengers of all ages to wear seatbelts. Teens can be pulled over simply for not following that law, with fines starting at $65, and adults driving with children who aren't buckled in face fines, too.

Last March, troopers in Colorado investigated 634 at-fault, speed-related crashes involving drivers aged 15 to 21, according to CSP data. During the same time, they issued over 738 citations to the same age group. Speed was the second most common crash-causal factor in March for this age group, and failing to wear a seatbelt made the top five for citations.

"Without a seatbelt, a person is at much greater risk of being ejected from a vehicle or suffering from severe injuries," Packard said.

Even low-speed crashes, he said, can be deadly.

"Whether crashing against an object, like a dashboard, or another passenger in the vehicle, the force can break bones or cause internal damage," Packard said in the release.

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