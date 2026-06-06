Colorado state parks expected to hit capacity this weekend amid heat wave

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is preparing for major crowds at state parks during this weekend's heat wave.

The agency told Denver7 it expects several of its state parks to hit capacity over the next few days, with boating, paddleboarding and swimming among the most popular activities drawing visitors.

CPW Spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said staff will be all hands on deck.

"We're anticipating everybody's going to be outdoors, which is what we want people to do," Van Hoose said.

Van Hoose urged visitors to arrive early to improve their chances of getting in.

"Get here early, because when the weather is nice, everyone's going to be at the parks," she said. "But if you arrive at eight or nine, you have a much better chance of being able to get into the park than if you come at noon or one, when people maybe have gone about their day."

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Capacity at state parks is determined by the number of available parking spots, according to Van Hoose. Chatfield State Park has 2,500 spots, while Roxborough State Park has a capacity of just 100 spots — a number it reached last Sunday by 8:15 a.m.

With large crowds expected on the water, Van Hoose also stressed the importance of water safety.

"Life jackets. Life jackets will save your life, and they only work if you're wearing them," Van Hoose said.

Out at Chatfield State Park Friday afternoon, some visitors told Denver7 they're embracing the summer-like temperatures.

"We were out with the grandchildren, letting them paddleboard in the hot sun, while me and Grandpa roasted with the dogs," laughed Tami Sanchez.

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But not everyone is planning to spend the weekend outdoors.

"Stay inside where it's cool and go out in the morning before it gets hot," Littleton resident Peggy Sweet said of her weekend plans.

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