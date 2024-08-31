Colorado State Park campsites hit capacity as thousands enjoy Labor Day weekend outdoors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Campsites are filled to the brim with RVs and tents as thousands flock to Colorado State Parks this Labor Day Weekend.

For Patty Hellmer, Labor Day weekend at Chatfield State Park brings back many fond memories.

“We lived in Highlands Ranch for over 30 years and raised our girls. And a little less than four years ago, we moved to Florida,” she said.

Now, she and her husband are embarking on a road trip out West, and they made sure to kick things off with a chance to relive those Labor Day memories.

“We thought, well, let's come out a little early and hang out at one of our favorite places, Chatfield!” said Hellmer.

They were among hundreds of families camping at Chatfield State Park, which was completely booked for the holiday weekend.

All 197 campsites across four campgrounds were packed with RVs and tents on Saturday morning.

That being said — the fun required lots of planning ahead!

Hellmer told Denver7 she booked her campsite a year in advance.

Others, like Logan Myers, were able to snag one a little later, but it still required four months of planning!

“This place gets packed up. But, you know, it's a great little community around here. If people are playing cornhole or barbecuing, a lot of times, you get invited,” said Myers.

From riding bikes, fishing, and just sharing laughs with loved ones, it is a sign as the first signs of fall start to appear — a reminder that with the hustle and bustle of life and work:

“Just nothing beats home,” said Myers.