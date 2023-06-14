Colorado State Highway 7 between Old St. Vrain Road and Spruce Dr. closed because of rock slide

Colorado State Highway 7 between Old St. Vrain Road and Spruce Dr. closed Wednesday morning because of a massive rock slide.

This happened west of Lyons, four miles north of Allenspark.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends alternate routes.

It will likely be closed for much of the day, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

This is a rock slide west of Lyons along State Highway 7. The road is obviously closed and will be for much of the day. pic.twitter.com/6zcLe3miaz — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 14, 2023