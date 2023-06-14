Watch Now
Colorado State Highway 7 between Old St. Vrain Road and Spruce Dr. closed because of rock slide

CDOT recommends alternate routes.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 14, 2023
Colorado State Highway 7 between Old St. Vrain Road and Spruce Dr. closed Wednesday morning because of a massive rock slide.

This happened west of Lyons, four miles north of Allenspark.

The Colorado Department of Transportation recommends alternate routes.

It will likely be closed for much of the day, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

