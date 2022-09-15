Colorado State Board of Education reinstates Adams 14's accreditation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Board of Education voted 6-1 Wednesday to reinstate Adams 14's accreditation.

The board voted to reorganize the district and remove its accreditation in May, and the school district filed an appeal in June.

“Commissioner Anthes reached out and we discussed her intention to recommend to the state board the reinstatement of our accreditation due to the negative impact it has on our students’ learning and our ability to recruit teachers. This is a great move for our students and our community,” Superintendent Dr. Karla Loria said in a press release Wednesday.

Though the Adams 14's accreditation has been restored, the State Board of Education is still moving forward with the reorganization process.

The May decision from the Board comes after years of low academic performance at Adams 14 — so much so that the State Board of Education was required by law to intervene.

District leadership was tasked with coming up with an improvement plan, which would either be approved or denied by the state board. During a meeting on April 14, the state board voted to send Adams 14 back to the drawing board in terms of how they plan to manage the district moving forward.

The reorganization of the district aligns with one of two recommendations made by a state review panel back in March. The second recommendation — which was to close Adams City High School — was taken off the table during the April 14 meeting.

The reorganization process will take more than a year and will include opportunities for community participation, according to the state board. All Adams 14 schools will remain open during the process