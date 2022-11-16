Colorado Springs man accused of killing teenage girl inside Walgreens enters not guilty plea

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, the man accused of murdering 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw pleaded not guilty to charges he faces in connection with the case.

Joshua Johnson, 28, appeared in front of a packed courtroom as the judge scheduled a trial date for March 6, 2023.

During the preliminary hearing, multiple investigators said they believe Johnson murdered Whitelaw inside of the Walgreens at 6820 Centennial Blvd. in June.

According to court documents, managers at the Walgreens told investigators Johnson made advances towards Riley. She rejected him and asked not to work at the same time as Johnson anymore, but they eventually started overlapping shifts after she started picking up more hours during the summer.

Johnson is scheduled to be in court multiple times before the trial. A motions hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 to discuss evidence in the case.

Johnson's pre-trial readiness conference is scheduled for Feb. 7.

____

