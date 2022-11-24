Colorado Springs community continues to honor victims of Club Q mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs community continues to prevail four days after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club killed 5 people and injured at least 19.

On Wednesday, the outpour of support started outside Colorado Springs City Hall, where hundreds attended a moment of solidarity for the Club Q shooting victims and the families mourning their loss.

City officials unfurled a massive Pride flag from the top of the building, which was one part of the original mile-long flag that was used in Orlando Florida to honor the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

"I think it's really important that they were able to get such a historic and beautiful celebration," a woman who attended the event said.

After the event at city hall, support for the healing community was apparent across Colorado Springs.

Ethan Rivera went to the shooting suspect's first court hearing.

"I ... sympathize or empathize with them because so much has already happened to our family. So I like to do what I can to be here for the for the community," Rivera said.

Nasya Vincent dropped off flowers in front of the Atrevida Beer Company, owned by Rich Fierro, one of the heroes who attacked the suspect, saving multiple lives during the shooting.

"Everyone online is grabbing their merch. Seeing the impact that they will have throughout internationally, people just wearing their "diversity on tap" [merchandise] would be kind of cool to see," Sasya said.

In the afternoon hours, dozens of people from across Colorado and the nation showed up to the strip mall where Club Q is located to pay their respects.

Along the mall's sidewalk are flowers, pictures of the five killed, candles, messages etched on the pavement with chalk and tears from everyone impacted by the tragedy.

Danny Kean, a piano player that travels from state to state to offer music in places of tragedy, arrived at the scene from Las Vegas Wednesday. He played soft tunes to accompany all the prayers said.

Jason Scalzi made his way from North Carolina to offer prayers and emotional support to those experiencing grief, a feeling his family is familiar with.

"We just lost our son three months ago to addiction. So the love that we have for God and humanity and people is what compels us to come in and to grieve alongside of those who are hurting," Scalzi said.

Several vigils are scheduled in Colorado Springs and the Denver metro in the coming days. If you'd like to attend a vigil or learn more about how you can help, click here.