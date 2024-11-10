Colorado snowstorm cut power to more than 52,000 homes

DENVER — Xcel Energy said that more than 50,000 Colorado homes lost power during last week's snowstorm, which dropped more than 19 inches in parts of Denver.

Quince Coffee House was one of many businesses that lost power during the storm. The company said it lost more than $1,000 due to spoiled products after losing power to its refrigeration unit.

"We're highly dependent on dairy and refrigeration," said Miquele Riels, a barista at the shop.

Riels said the store's employees had to pick up new milk and perishable products at nearby stores after most of them were lost. The shop's power returned Saturday night, and it reopened on Sunday.

"Our whole team just stayed calm and kind of got it done," said Riels. "Hopefully, next time it happens, we'll be more prepared.”

Riels said they hope to get a generator to preserve their products during future power outages.

The cafe said it lost power after a nearby tree fell on a power line. Xcel said falling trees were responsible for many of the outages across Colorado over the weekend.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Xcel's outage map showed more than 8,000 homes were still without power.

An Xcel press release detailed how you can report a power outage:

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.



Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store [apps.apple.com] and through Google Play [play.google.com].

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.