Colorado small business owners find their MVP in Broncos Business Boost program

DENVER — Three Colorado small businesses are getting a major boost from the Denver Broncos as part of the team's annual Business Boost Program.

From the sidelines, Court and Susan Ralston watched the players warming up before the last regular game of the season at Empower Field.

“We’ve never really been able to get into the stadium,” said Court, “so today is a big day.”

The Ralstons are among this year's three selected business owners for the Broncos Business Boost program, which promotes local entrepreneurship by encouraging fans to support nearby businesses.

Their restaurant, Jim’s Burger Haven, along with local businesses Denver Pops and Planks & Paint DIY Workshop, are receiving $5,000 in Ent Credit Union gift cards, United Airlines flight vouchers, and a Broncos Business Boost advertising package.

They will be featured on the Denver Broncos website and receive social media support from the Broncos team.

The program was initially launched to help businesses get through the pandemic, according to Denver Broncos Director of Corporate Partnerships Derek Thomas.

More than 3,200 businesses have been nominated, and more than $500,000 in prize value has been awarded to winners over the past five years.

“Small business, local business, is very important to our ownership. It's in the DNA of the Denver Broncos. Being able to give back to Broncos country is crucial, so it's something we want to try to do as much as we can,” said Thomas.

Ashley Paige and Robbie Smith are the proud owners of Denver Pops, a small gourmet popsicle company based out of South Denver.

Being a part of this year’s Broncos Business Boost program, they said, is a blessing.

“From starting from a commissary kitchen, not knowing really what we're going to do, where we're going to go, to being in all the Whole Foods, [to] being selected to be down here on the field of the Broncos - it's been a dream come true,” said Paige.

Paige and Smith said they plan to pay it forward.

“We're looking forward to giving back $500 to another small business,” said Smith.

Similarly, for Jami and Jimmy Snyder of Planks & Paint DIY Workshop, a DIY studio in Broomfield, the recognition means everything.

“It's been many ups and downs, definite challenges with Covid and all those things, but we just had to learn to pivot a little bit,” said Jami.

Susan and Court echo those challenges.

“You have to think every single day, it's not the same, the customers aren't the same, the business is not the same. You work to try to find products. It's just a lot more difficult,” said Susan.

The business owners told Denver7 the Broncos Business Boost is the perfect solution to those problems.

“The exposure and just the opportunities alone are huge for a small business like us,” added Jami.

The cherry on top – scoreboard recognition before the Broncos vs. Chargers game on Sunday.

"We can only get to so many people, and this allows, you know, 65-70,000 people to see us, to see our logo," said Susan.

It all set in as they stood on the field, watching themselves on the scoreboard.

"We're so excited and so blessed to be able to do this," said Jami, "We hope that people learn about our business and come to see us, and we're ready for a big Broncos win."