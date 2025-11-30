Colorado ski resorts get snow boost just in time for Thanksgiving weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Ski resorts across Colorado are getting a holiday snow boost this weekend following a slow start to the season.

The fresh snowfall brought excitement to locals and visitors hitting the slopes at Arapahoe Basin Saturday morning.

At first, college student Perry Archuleta couldn’t believe it.

“I didn’t want to go at first,” said Archuleta, “then we're like, oh, it's snowing!”

Suddenly, the idea of shredding the slopes at A-Basin with his friends seemed much more appealing – a great way to wrap up Thanksgiving break.

“Last year there was so much snow around this time, and we were just waiting for so long [...] this year," they said. "But now, it's finally here. It's happy, it's awesome."

Earlier this week, resorts weren't as optimistic about the chance of snow.

“Every now and again, Mother Nature takes her time to get going, but she always delivers here in the heart of ski country – and we're cranking,” said Louis Skowyra, VP of Mountain Operations.

Skowyra told Denver7 they initially expected to get between 2-4 inches of snow overnight on Saturday.

Instead, they woke up to 7 inches of snow before first chair.

“That is a great surprise, for sure,” he said.

It’s a relief to those who rely heavily on Colorado’s ski industry.

“It's tough. I think those of us who are living in it every day are all of our Front Range guests. I think we're the ones who feel that a little bit more,” said Skowyra.

With more snow on deck this weekend, A-Basin is making plans to get more terrain up and running for the season.

The Lenawee Express six-person detachable chairlift opened for the season on Saturday morning, giving skiers and snowboarders access to new runs.

“It did come at the right time, for sure, and to see everybody in town for the holidays with their families, and we have something to ski and some new terrain today, and we're starting to move into other areas. I think that's really exciting," said Skowyra.

Other ski resorts across the Front Range also saw significant snowfall overnight.

Loveland Ski Area saw 7 inches of fresh snow today, with more in the forecast for Sunday night. Richards Run and Turtle Creek are expected to open soon.

Winter Park Resort saw 5 inches of fresh snow during the same period.