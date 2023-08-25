Colorado senior citizens with dementia fundraise for the people of Maui impacted by recent wildfires

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Some Colorado senior citizens with dementia wanted to do their part to help the people of Maui whose lives have been upended by the wildfires there.

Residents at Greenridge Place made bracelets Thursday with traditional Hawaiian puka shells and beads they are now selling to raise money for the fire recovery efforts. They're hosting a luau at the senior living community Saturday where guests can buy some.

"You know they read about what's going on in the world, and they still want to be able to help even if they do have memory issues, they still want to assist in any way that they can," Brooke Kelly, the life engagement director at Greenridge Place, said.

The public can buy the bracelets too. You can call the senior living facility at (303) 647-5217 to order one. They're $5 each, and 100% of the funds will go to Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which is providing financial resources for rapid response and recovery in Maui.

Maui County officials on Thursday released the names of 388 people who are still missing, the New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, officials said 1,000 to 1,100 names remained on the F.B.I.’s tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for. They said that some of the missing might never be found.