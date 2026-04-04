DENVER — Colorado Rockies fans gathered in downtown Denver for Opening Day, focusing on making memories amid the team's 10-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Whether it is a yearly tradition or the start of something new, attendees agreed the day is all about the experience in the Mile High City.

⚾️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio reports on Opening Day festivities and how fans keep the faith

Colorado Rockies fans celebrate Opening Day in Denver

Denver7 met new dad CJ Gardner in McGregor Square as he experienced his first Opening Day with his 3-month-old son, Corey.

"I don't want to be a sports dad, but I'm kind of turning into one of those," Gardner laughed. "I wanted him to see the jumbotron, just to experience it."

Denver7 CJ Gardner & his son, Corey

For others, the game coincided with their own special milestones, including twin sisters celebrating their birthday.

"Any chance that we can celebrate baseball, we're there," they said.

While it was not the outcome Rockies fans were hoping for, the community keeps them coming back season after season.

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"At the same time, you kind of expect disappointment at this point," said Mitch Carter.

"Everyone's out here to have a good time and enjoy the atmosphere," Rockies fan Bryanna Sotelo said.