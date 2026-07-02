Colorado roads will be busy this Fourth of July weekend. Here's what to expect.

Colorado's major interstates will see heavier traffic this Fourth of July weekend, with the I-70 mountain corridor expected to see the most brake lights starting Friday morning.

Thursday is the busiest day for car rental pickups, according to data from Hertz, and many of those rentals are headed to Denver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has paused all construction projects across the state starting Thursday afternoon to give drivers a break on the road.

Maddie Garbalagtys, a CDOT spokesperson, said the agency is anticipating a significant increase in volume.

"You can expect to see additional cars on the road, even starting on Thursday," Garbalagtys said.

170,000 vehicles passed through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel last Fourth of July weekend, according to CDOT data.

For those heading into the mountains, CDOT recommends treating the trip like a winter ski weekend — leave as early as possible.

CDOT advises drivers to pass through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel before 9 a.m. Friday and make the return eastbound through the tunnel around 6 p.m. Sunday.

"Historically, Fourth of July does mark the peak of summer tourism traffic, especially in the mountain corridor, and so starting this weekend, for the next six to seven weeks, can anticipate to see some increased traffic in that area," Garbalagtys said.

Some travelers are already ahead of the rush. Mark Van Sant filled up his tank Thursday for the adventure ahead.

"Real easy so far. I mean, the biggest traffic was right here in town, you know, as we came into Denver," Van Sant said.

Bob Hafner, driving in from Illinois, also got a head start.

"Traffic, except for the last 10 miles has been good, not that bad, lot of trucks, lot of trucks, and but otherwise not bad," Hafner said.

CDOT's Drive Safe Summer campaign also urges drivers to take precautions to prevent vehicle fires — especially important as wildfires have burned 130,000 acres across the state in the last week.

CDOT Wildfire Prevention & Smoke Safety Tips:



Never toss cigarettes out the window; use an airtight container. Secure trailer chains in an 'X' and keep them five inches off the pavement so they don't drag and spark. Don't overheat your brakes on steep descents; the friction can ignite your tires and easily spark a roadside grass fire. For roads with wildfire smoke use Low-Beam Headlights: Avoid high beams. They will reflect off the smoke particles, creating a blinding glare that further reduces your visibility Never drive around a road closure and check COtrip Planner App and or the COtrip.org for safe detour routes. Call 911 immediately if you spot new smoke or flames along the highway.

CDOT has a safety checklist for drivers before hitting the road to make sure everyone stays safe on the roads this holiday weekend.