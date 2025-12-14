Colorado regulators delay controversial oil drilling project near Aurora Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado state regulators hit pause this week on a controversial proposal to drill 32 new oil and gas wells near the Aurora Reservoir.

The Energy and Carbon Management Commission voted 4 to 1 this week to postpone the State Sunlight/Long Development Plan, which would have allowed Civitas Resources and its subsidiary, Crestone, to drill the wells on Lowry Ranch, located less than a mile from homes and the reservoir.

Randy Willard is part of Save the Aurora Reservoir, a group of neighbors committed to opposing oil and gas drilling in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Civitas, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas operators, plans to drill at least 600 wells along the Front Range over several years.

Of these, 156 wells are proposed for Lowry Ranch, just east of Southshore near homes like Willard’s.

Civitas filed the Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan with the state in 2022, beginning the formal application process.

“As we see the development out here, 60-80,000 people we figure will be within five miles of about 150 wells. So there's some significant concerns out here,” said Willard.

Denver7 has listened to the community's concerns for the past two years, which include public health risks and threats to the water supply.

Some residents have expressed worries over how close the fracking would be to the Lowry Landfill Superfund site.

The commission approved the broader project in 2024, but each well pad needs separate approval.

The State Sunlight/Long Development plan, closest to homes and the reservoir, proposes 32 new wells on Lowry Ranch.

State regulators are now directing Civitas and Crestone to consider alternative locations further away from residential areas and the reservoir.

Neighbors like Willard aren’t calling it a total win just yet.

“We watched the same thing happen in Erie with the Draco well pad, and the operator went away and came back with the same location,” said Willard. “So we are very, very much hoping that the operator comes back with some legitimate alternatives.”

In response to the postponement, Civitas defended its proposal in a statement to Denver7.

“The State Sunlight Long development plan is undoubtedly the most vetted site in the state, if not the country. We appreciate the engagement and cooperation from the professionals at the State Land Board, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Arapahoe County, the City of Aurora and many others who helped to develop what we all agreed minimizes impacts and is protective of public health, safety, welfare, environment and wildlife. While the decision was postponed, we have direction on re-submitting clarifying information that will garner support from a majority of the ECMC Commissioners, who largely agree the site is approvable under the state’s protective rules.” Rich Coolidge, Senior Advisor, Government Affairs and Regulatory Policy, Civitas

In the meantime, these Arapahoe County residents say they're not done speaking out.

“Our group's been around about three years. We've gotten much, much smarter about how all of this works. We've gotten much more in tune with a broader community,” said Willard. “We don't believe we're done. We are still paying attention and watching what what happens next. But yeah, at this point, it was a good win.”

