Colorado raises state park fees for out-of-state visitors starting May 1

DENVER — Out-of-state visitors driving to Colorado state parks now face a higher price of admission.

As of May 1, vehicles with out-of-state license plates are charged $15 per day at Colorado state parks. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Public Information Officer Kara Van Hoose said the new fee puts Colorado in line with 22 other states that charge out-of-state visitors more to use their state parks.

"This fee may be small but it's going to go towards things like maintaining campgrounds and new toilets and making sure our parks are safer and cleaner than they are," Van Hoose said.

Colorado residents can still purchase the annual "Keep Colorado Wild" pass with their vehicle registration for $29 per year, or pay $10 per day per visit.

At Chatfield, Elkhead Reservoir, Golden Gate Canyon, Pearl Lake, Stagecoach, State Forest, and Steamboat Lake State Parks, there is an additional $2 fee for both resident and out-of-state plates.

CPW operates 43 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering some 900,000 acres.

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