Colorado rain totals for June 29-30, 2023 storms

DENVER — It's been a very active weather pattern across Colorado over the past 24 hours with multiple severe weather alerts and flash flood warnings issued in the state. Here's a look at Colorado rainfall totals during the June 29 through June 30 storms from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), which is a network of weather watchers and volunteers.

0.6 E Holyoke – 3.10 inches

11.6 SSE Haxtun – 2.96 inches

5.6 W Denver – 2.02 inches

2.3 ESE Wheat Ridge – 1.97 inches

3.4 N Foxfield – 1.86 inches

6.6 S Fleming – 1.70 inches

5.3 NW Denver – 1.62 inches

0.5 NW Bennett – 1.54 inches

2.6 N Fort Morgan – 1.53 inches

1.4 NNE Watkins – 1.50 inches

3.9 SW Adena – 1.48 inches

4.3 WNW Denver – 1.47 inches

1.3 NE Denver – 1.41 inches

2.7 SE Highlands Ranch – 1.41 inches

7.2 SSW Virginia Dale – 1.21 inches

3.4 ENE Lakewood – 1.20 inches

0.1 SW Fort Lupton – 1.20 inches

3.6 NNE Sterling – 1.17 inches

12.2 NW Livermore – 1.10 inches

5.0 ESE Littleton – 1.10 inches

4.9 SSE Brush – 1.04 inches

1.1 S Wiggins – 1.01 inches

1.9 NE Akron – .98 inches

2.9 W Arvada – .97 inches

4.2 SSE Westminster – .97 inches

2.1 NE Greenwood Village – .96 inches

6.8 ENE Centennial – .96 inches

6.1 WSW Denver – .89 inches

0.6 SSE Lone Tree – .86 inches

12.7 NNW Wellington – .86 inches

7.3 SE Aurora – .83 inches

3.9 E Golden – .72 inches

3.7 N Floyd Hill – .69 inches

1.9 N Cherry Creek Reservoir – .62 inches

1.0 W Trinidad – .60 inches

Data provided by CoCoRaHA.

John Kerste

Because it's Colorado weather, it wasn't just rain that fell in the state over the past 24 hours. Summer snow fell on the Continental Divide Friday morning. Traffic cams picked up a trace of snow along Loveland pass, captured by CDOT cameras.

Funnel cloud spotted southeast of Fairplay, Colorado

A funnel cloud was also spotted early Friday morning just southeast of Fairplay and east of Hartsel in South Park. The NWS told Denver7 the funnel did not reach the ground, so it was not categorized as a tornado. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Watch the video below to play a recap of all of the flooding in the Denver metro area on Thursday.

A wild day of flooding in Denver