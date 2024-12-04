Colorado police departments promote use of 'safe trade spots' ahead of the holiday shopping season

AURORA, Colo. — As we get deeper into the holiday season, police departments across Colorado are advising Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, and Craigslist item buyers and sellers to consider using "safe trade spots."

The recommendation comes just one day after a woman was shot during an online item transaction.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man and woman arranged a meeting to purchase items in the area. During the transaction, two people allegedly attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

"They found somebody online. They went there to purchase a cell phone. And that's when the situation went down," said Agent Matthew Longshore with the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora police said a physical fight broke out, and the woman was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was not injured in the incident.

Situations like those are reason enough for law enforcement to encourage online buyers and sellers to practice safer meetups.

"Let's use a little bit of common sense when we're doing these meetings and exchanges. Let's use a public place," Longshore said. "Let's do it at a time of day that makes sense. In the middle of the night, late at night, I know it might work for your work schedule but let's try to see if there's another day that works better."

"Let's find somewhere that's heavily populated, where there's a lot of people out," Longshore continued. "So we're thinking shopping centers or, you know, I think of a bank parking lot. Somewhere that's going to have exterior surveillance cameras."

Summer Alsadi, a frequent Facebook Marketplace buyer and seller, takes the advice to heart.

"I had been on Facebook for quite some time, and when I first was introduced to Marketplace, I think it was probably four years ago," Alsadi said. "I remember thinking that it kind of felt like a garage sale in terms of just being able to find really good deals."

"I love the idea of reduce, reuse, recycle, and so being able to get things for my kids that way felt really nice," she added.

Over the years, Alsadi has sold dozens of items, most times successfully.

"Most recently, I was going to pick up something, and the lady didn't want me to come into her apartment complex," Alsadi said. "She wanted to meet outside... It just didn't feel right, and so I ended up changing my mind and not meeting up with her because it just didn't feel right at the time."

Alsadi told Denver7 she already does what she can to maximize safety.

"There's nothing more important than keeping my family safe," she said. "I've considered not selling because there is a risk, and it's like, at some point, is it worth the money I'm making?"