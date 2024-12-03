Woman shot, seriously injured during attempted robbery in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aurora Monday evening.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of East 12th Avenue and Memphis Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man and woman arranged a meeting to purchase items in the area. During the transaction, two people allegedly attempted to rob them at gunpoint.

Aurora police said a physical fight broke out, and the woman was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was not injured in the incident.

The suspects took off before officers arrived, according to Aurora PD.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.