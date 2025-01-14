Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Colorado photographers capture 'wolf moon': First full moon of 2025

This moon is primarily known as the "Wolf Moon," a label derived from Native American culture. (Scripps News)
Wolf moon January 2025
Posted
and last updated

The moon will appear full for about three days. It started Sunday evening and will last until Wednesday morning, according to NASA. It's the first full moon of 2025, and it's known as the "wolf moon."

Photographers from across Colorado have tried their hand at capturing the celestial event.

Wolf howling at the moon.

National

First full moon of 2025 is known as the 'wolf moon.' Here's when to look up

Taylor O'Bier

Susan Waldron was the first to post a picture in our Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group. She shared the "waxing Wolf Moon rising over Stone Mountain in Lyons" at 2:49 p.m. Sunday.

2025 wolf moon January

Mike Skiff captured it over the tree tops on Sunday night in Castle Rock.

2025 January wolf moon
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Then, George Hudetz kicked it off Monday morning with a snapshot of the full moon setting behind the mountains in Boulder County.

Wolf moon January 2025

Michael Ryno got it looking east, with the moon rising over the downtown Denver skyline on Monday.

Wolf moon January 2025

As it marked 24 hours of fullness, Steele Street Photography grabbed a photo of it from Brighton Colorado.

"Tonight, many photographers have chosen the incredible Wolf Moon as the subject of their photography," Steele Street Photography captioned his photo.

Wolf moon January 2025

Jessica Warsick got a similarly urban view of the full moon rising over a chain link fence.

2025 January wolf moon

The full moon passed in front of Mars Monday night, reaching peak illumination. If you look closely in the bottom left-hand corner of M. Ginioisyan's photo, you can spot Mars.

Wolf moon January 2025
The Wolf Moon and Mars

Mars is a little bit more visible in Brian Fuselier's photo where you can see the planet close to the bottom left edge of the moon.

The moon is not easy to capture, even in its fullness, given how far away it is and how the light reacts to being photographed. But when you get a high quality snapshot, it's an accomplishment.

"This is my best shot of the moon yet so far," Brian Fuselier said.

Wolf moon January 2025

Views From The Farm got a peak of it on Monday night as it was rising over the cows eating in Hereford, Colorado.

Wolf moon January 2025

While the Views from the Farm picture was rather wholesome, some others definitely captured the essence of this moon's nickname.

Both Jeremy Daniel and Winston J Herbert shot scenes that looked like something out of a movie with wolves howling at the moon. Jeremy Daniel took the photo below in the San Luis Valley.

Wolf moon January 2025

Winston J Herbert took the next photo from the Denver metro area in Lakewood.

"The full moon is called the wolf moon because of the idea that during January's long, cold and dark nights, wolves make sure everyone can hear them," Herbert said. "So tune your ears to those Canadian Wolves just released for those long howls!"

Wolf moon January 2025

Tami Roberts got a snapshot of the moon behind the silhouette of a leafless tree and birds perched in its branches — with an almost Edgar Allen Poe-esque air about it.

Wolf moon January 2025.jpg

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.