Colorado photographers capture stunning shots of the northern lights

northernlights.png
Brian Behn
northernlights.png
Posted

Colorado boasts some of the world's best photographers, and Denver7 is fortunate to showcase their work in our Facebook group, Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.

Last night, Discover Colorado photographers were stunned by a rare sight: the northern lights filled the night sky across northern parts of the state. It was a chance for Colorado’s amateur photographers to shine, and they delivered!

Here is a sample of the stunning photos posted to the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook page. Enjoy!

peter kulaas.jpg

jae jarratt photography.jpg

wayne redovian.jpg

brian behn.jpg

espresso yourself photography 2.jpg

michael price.jpg

espresso yourself photography.jpg

dizmang photography.jpg

dawn wilson.jpg

Suzanne Kelley: Norther lights in Colorado

tami roberts.jpg

sandra fennessy photography.jpg

colorado wanderer photography.jpg

suzanne kelley 2.jpg

suzanne kelley.jpg

kris ramer.jpg

scott bellow.jpg

