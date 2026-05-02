Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns boaters of low reservoir levels, potential restrictions

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning boaters about low water levels and possible restrictions that could be on the way as the state grapples with record drought.

Boyd Lake Reservoir in Loveland is sitting at just one-third full, leaving shorelines dry and creating new hazards for anyone hoping to get out on the water.

Jessica Jackson and her boyfriend Evan love to fish at Boyd Lake — but water levels this season have been hard to ignore.

"Every time we drive by it, we're just like, wow. It is the lowest I have ever seen it," Jackson said.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Loveland resident Jessica Jackson.

With the reservoir down, sandbars, rocks and other debris have become new obstacles on the water. CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose says boaters need to be prepared.

"We really want boaters to be aware of their surroundings and be able to navigate those new challenges safely," Van Hoose said.

Also, the Heron Cove boat ramp at the park is closed due to the low water levels.

Explore the map below for what CPW says to expect this season at various reservoirs:

Van Hoose says the state is anticipating impacts on outdoor recreation this summer. If restrictions are implemented at places like Boyd Lake, CPW could limit the number of boats allowed on the water.

"In down snowpack years, in drought conditions, that recreation is kind of the first thing to go by the wayside because you have higher priority uses," Van Hoose said.

While CPW manages water recreation at Boyd Lake, the Greeley & Loveland Irrigation Company owns the water and controls its levels. The water is used as drinking water for Greeley and for agricultural needs.

Jacob Curtis, Denver7 Photojournalist Boyd Lake

For anglers like Jackson, the situation is disappointing — but not surprising.

"It's just the reality of the situation," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.