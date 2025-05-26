Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants your help to find a rare bird near Roxborough State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The search is on for the Plains Sharp-Tailed Grouse after reports of the bird near Roxborough State Park.

Reddit user happylustig noticed a poster at Roxborough State Park encouraging anyone who sees the rare bird to report it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The organization is trying to keep track of the state-endangered bird after receiving reports of sightings in the area.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: The poster inside the Visitors Center at Roxborough State Park that caused people to wonder why this bird was noteworthy.

“If you’re already hiking, if you’re already using our open space you’re already interested in conservation," Kara Van Hoose, spokesperson for CPW, said. “This is all about conservation. If you do see these birds, please let us know. You can contribute to this conservation story.

Anyone who sees the bird can take a photo or a video of it and call CPW directly. The poster originally mentioned in the Reddit post contains the phone number of one CPW employee, but Van Hoose advises only calling that number if you are in the immediate area around Roxborough State Park. Sightings of the bird in different areas of the state should be directed to the proper CPW office.

The Plains Sharp-Tailed Grouse used to be much more numerous around Roxborough and the aptly-named Sharptail Ridge Open Space. Now, there are far fewer of them.

“Habitat loss is the biggest threat to grouse species. Because they live in these taller grasslands that makes the land susceptible to drought, to development,” Van Hoose said. “When we do confirm that there is that species of grouse in the area the first thing we look at is habitat. Is it healthy enough? Do we need to do any mitigation or habitat work in the area to help them thrive?”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The area around Roxborough State Park, including Sharptail Ridge Open Space, used to be home to the small bird, before habitat loss removed them.

CPW is looking for more data so that they can help protect these birds. These specific grouse typically don’t venture farther than a 10-mile range, so if one is spotted then there’s a good chance it will still be in that area for a long time.

The Plains Sharp-Tailed Grouse is slightly smaller than a domestic chicken, it is usually light gray or brown in color, and it has a shorter tail when compared to a pheasant. Males have a purplish red sack on their neck.

These birds are often mistaken for the Dusky Grouse, which is typically dark gray or almost blue in color. Males have a red and white sack on their neck. The Dusky Grouse is common in Colorado and not of environmental concern.