Colorado parents start planning for 2024 summer camps early

DENVER — After this weekend's snow storm, some Coloradans may be dreaming of summer. But parents across the state already need to start planning for what you're going to do with your children this summer.

The YMCA of Metro Denver opened its summer camp registration Monday to the general public.

It offers camps at 24 different locations around the metro area.

Their traditional camps have arts and crafts, outdoor activities and a field trip. But they've expanded the programming for groups looking for more specific experiences.

"We are offering an eSports camp, which is bran new and fun at our center of generations location. We're doing culinary camp, adventure camp, sports camp, and we have STEM camp. So there's something for every kid and every age," Claudia Morlan with the YMCA of Metro Denver said.

eSports is short for electronic sports or competitive video gaming.

The YMCA of Metro Denver also have a leaders-in-training camp for 13-15 year olds who may want to be camp counselors one day.

You cal learn more and register here.

Some spots fill up fast.

Registration already opened for YMCA members and staff on Jan. 17, and registration for current Out of School Time Care participants and 2023 summer camp participants opened on Jan. 19.

Costs depend on which camp families choose.

Evergreen Park & Recreation District will not start offering registration for summer camps until March 4 for preschoolers, and March 6 for all other ages.

There is, however, an information session Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Buchanan Park Recreation Center.

Like the YMCA, Evergreen will also offer adventure camp, sports and STEM camp. They also offer chess camp.

Registration for summer camp at the Denver Art Museum is open for members now. Tuesday, Feb. 6, the general public can sign up, starting at 10 a.m.

The Denver Art Museum will offer one full scholarships per camp.

"Students are chosen based upon their interest in art, how much they would benefit from the program, and the financial needs of the family," the museum said.

The Denver Botanic Gardens opens registration for their Garden Camps for Kids March 1.

It costs $300 per week.

Summer camps for the Denver Museum of Art & Science has already sold out.