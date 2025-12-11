Colorado nonprofits work to meet increased demand as funding dwindles

DENVER — Colorado nonprofits saw record-breaking support this Colorado Gives Day with $56.5 million donated across the state, but some organizations said they're still struggling to meet increased community demand because of limited funding opportunities.

Metro Caring, a food pantry on East 18th Avenue in Denver, serves more than 100 people at its fresh food markets three days a week. Brandon McKinley, the nonprofit's communications specialist, said the funding landscape has shifted in recent years as federal grant funding dwindles and need continues to grow.

"During the pandemic, we saw a lot of these social safety net programs," said McKinley. "And then, you know, the federal government started rolling them back."

Cesar Sabogal Colorado nonprofits saw record-breaking support this Colorado Gives Day with $56.5 million donated to causes across the state, but some organizations said they're still struggling to meet increased community demand because of limited funding opportunities.

The food pantry used to get money from the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which was a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that gave money to nonprofits to buy fresh produce and food from local farmers. The program was funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Colorado Department of Human Services (DHS) said the USDA rescinded millions in funding for the program this spring that would have extended the program until 2028.

"That had a huge effect on those small farms and on places like ours, because we suddenly have a significantly less budget to purchase food," said McKinley.

Dupre Hudson, who stopped by Metro Caring on Wednesday to get food, said the past few months have been more challenging as his SNAP benefits were put on hold.

"When they didn’t come on time and it’s like, 'Oh my gosh.' I don’t have enough food cause I can only shop once a month so I have to try to make everything spread out," said Hudson.

Cesar Sabogal Dupre Hudson, who stopped by Metro Caring on Wednesday to get food, said the past few months have been more challenging as his SNAP benefits were put on hold.

A Precious Child, a nonprofit that helps underserved children in the Denver metro, said it's having to compete against four times the number of nonprofits as before for grant funding.

"While we still are able to get some support, where we may have been able to get $50,000 from a grantor a few years ago, now that's looking more like $10,000," said Courtney Wickberg, the nonprofit's chief communications officer.

Wickberg said asking for year-round donations also becomes a challenge as families face their own financial hardships.

"We know it's a really tough time. Across the board, people are cutting back on their giving as they look at their own family in their own circumstances," she said.

To stay afloat, organizations are finding new ways to collaborate and stretch their resources.

"Really collaborating to make sure that when we're going after different grants, we're going collaboratively with other organizations," Wickberg said. "If people can't donate monetarily, we ask people to look in their closets... see if there's coats that no longer fit, or if you have shoes that no longer fit you, but are in great working order, bring them by, and we can make sure those are distributed to children and families."

The Colorado Gives Foundation, which started Colorado Gives Day in 2010, said this year more than 102,835 people donated to Colorado nonprofits during the day of giving.

Denver7 continues highlight people in the community making a difference. If you know someone who you feel should get recognized, nominate them to be a Denver7 Everyday Heron in the form below.

Nominate a Denver7 Everyday Hero The Denver7 Everyday Hero Award is presented to Coloradans who are making a difference in their community. Denver7 Everyday Hero stories air on Sundays at 10 p.m., Monday mornings between 4:30 and 5 a.m. and again at 5 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Your name Your address Your phone number Your email address Nominee's name Nominee's address, including ZIP code Nominee's phone number Nominee's date of birth Name of additional reference Phone number of additional reference Situation nominee created a solution for Did this nominee solve this problem himself/herself/themself? Were others involved? How has this made a difference in the lives of others? Is the nominee still involved in the solution/program? If so, how? Has the nominee motivated or inspired others to actively get involved? Does this go beyond the scope of the nominee's job? Was the nominee paid for their work in creating the solution? How long has the nominee worked on the program? Security Check Submit