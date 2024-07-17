Colorado mountain lion put down last year confirmed to be first case of ‘staggering disease’ in North America

DENVER — A mountain lion euthanized in Colorado last year was confirmed to be the first case of “staggering disease” in North America, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday.

CPW wildlife officers were forced to euthanize the sick cat in May 2023 because it was unable to use its hind legs. An analysis of the mountain lion's tissues revealed the rustrela virus's presence.

A study published in "Emerging Infectious Diseases" reported the first finding of the rustrela virus on the continent.

The virus, recently identified as the cause of "staggering disease" in domestic cats, was confirmed through collaboration with German researchers.

“Now that we know what we’re looking for, it should be easier to find new cases if they are out there,” Dr. Karen Fox, the study's lead author, said in a statement. “With continued collaboration, we plan to learn what we can from our colleagues in Europe while we continue to look for new cases of staggering disease here in Colorado.”

Fox emphasized that the virus's prevalence in domestic and wild populations is unknown, but it has been found in various species in Europe.